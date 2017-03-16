Spain's Neinor homes to price IPO at 16.46 euros per share

MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - Spanish homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros, it said on Thursday.

Neinor will begin to receive offers on March 17 and books will close on March 27, with a listing planned for March 29, it said in a prospectus posted with the Spanish stock exchange regulator.

As part of the deal, Neinor will carry out a capital raising of about 100 million euros ($107 million) to be used to pay off corporate debt and fund land purchases. ($1 = 0.9339 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman)