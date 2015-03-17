FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nektar drug fails late-stage study in breast cancer patients
March 17, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Nektar drug fails late-stage study in breast cancer patients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics said its experimental drug failed to meet the main goal in previously treated patients with advanced breast cancer in a late-stage study.

The drug, NKTR-102, provided a 2.1 month improvement in median overall survival over patients on chemotherapy in the trial, but the effect was not statistically significant, the company said.

Patients in the study either received the drug or a single chemotherapy agent.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute. This year, an estimated 207,000 women will be diagnosed with the cancer and over 39,000 women will die from the disease in the United States.

Nektar is exploring potential paths forward for NKTR-102 in metastatic breast cancer with regulatory agencies, it said on Tuesday.

The drug is also being tested in several other cancers.

Nektar shares were halted prior to the announcement. They closed at $14.13 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

