Nov 28 (Reuters) - NEL ASA :

* Says the company’s subsidiary NEL Hydrogen AS has been awarded a contract for production of a new hydrogen electrolyser plant with supplementary equipment

* Says agreement has a firm value of about 13 million Norwegian crowns

* Says it is the second significant new contract received by company in Q4 2014