BRIEF-NEL ASA contemplates private placement
November 27, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NEL ASA contemplates private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Nel ASA

* Has retained Carnegie AS to advise on and effect an undocumented private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Nov. 27

* Is offering up to 50 million new shares, representing 14.75 percent of outstanding capital of company

* Price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Minimum order in private placement has been set to NOK 1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

