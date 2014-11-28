FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NEL raises proceeds of NOK 65 mln in private placement; carries out subsequent offering
#Healthcare
November 28, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NEL raises proceeds of NOK 65 mln in private placement; carries out subsequent offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - NEL ASA

* Says has raised 65 million Norwegian crowns in gross proceeds through a private placement of 50,000,000 new shares

* Private placement took place at a price of 1.30 crowns per share

* Says private placement represents 14.75 pct of outstanding capital of company

* Will use net proceeds to fund strategic growth initiatives within company’s business, including inorganic growth opportunities

* Intends to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 10 million shares at a subscription price of 1.30 crowns

* Sees gross proceeds from subsequent offering to be of up to 13 million crowns

* Says subsequent offering will be directed towards shareholders who were not contacted in connection with private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
