FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Federal judge tosses lawsuit over Nelnet's student loan late fees
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 15, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Federal judge tosses lawsuit over Nelnet's student loan late fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Nelnet, one of the largest U.S. student loan servicers, does not have to face a lawsuit claiming it cheated borrowers out of millions of dollars in interest and late fees by delaying processing of loan payments, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist rejected arguments that Nelnet was bound by common law to credit loan payments on the day they were mailed, saying "fairness does not dictate that a creditor give a borrower credit for funds the creditor has not yet received."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2btQ1Bd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.