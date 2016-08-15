Federal judge tosses lawsuit over Nelnet's student loan late fees

Nelnet, one of the largest U.S. student loan servicers, does not have to face a lawsuit claiming it cheated borrowers out of millions of dollars in interest and late fees by delaying processing of loan payments, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist rejected arguments that Nelnet was bound by common law to credit loan payments on the day they were mailed, saying "fairness does not dictate that a creditor give a borrower credit for funds the creditor has not yet received."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2btQ1Bd