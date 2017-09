Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nemetschek AG

* news: nemetschek ag / key word(s): 9-month figures nemetschek successfully continues profitable growth path

* 9M revenue rose 14.3 percent to 153.5 million eur

* Strong ebitda growth to eur 38.8 million (+22.1%) despite acquisition costs

* 9M eps significantly higher than in prior year at eur 2.32 (+33.7%)

* Says 9m revenue growth of 14.3% to eur 153.5 million