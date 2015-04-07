FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Straumann says to raise ownership of Neodent to 100 pct
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Straumann says to raise ownership of Neodent to 100 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the stake it did not already own in Brazil’s Neodent for 680 million Brazilian reais (about $218 million).

“The acquisition extends Straumann’s overall leadership in implant dentistry and makes the group a substantial contender in the global value segment,” the Basel-based firm said in a statement.

Straumann bought 49 percent of Neodent in 2012 for 549 million Brazilian reais, with an option to increase the stake to 75 percent in 2015 and up to 100 percent by 2018.

The company said this option had been renegotiated to enable a full acquisition in 2015.

$1 = 3.1255 Brazilian reais Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.