Eletrobras denies in talks to buy Neoenergia stake

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras denied on Friday it was in talks to buy a stake in local power group Neoenergia .

In a securities filing, Eletrobras denied a June 20 report by Reuters that it was negotiating to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola’s 39 percent stake in Neoenergia. Iberdrola is the leading shareholder in Neoenergia, the largest private sector power distributor in Brazil.

The company also denied it might form a partnership with China’s State Grid to bid for transmission line concessions. “Those projects are not even susceptible of analysis, because technical features of the project remain undefined,” the filing said.