BRIEF-Neogenomics says received notice from affiliated oncology practices of termination of commercial deal, effective May 14 - filing
November 18, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Neogenomics says received notice from affiliated oncology practices of termination of commercial deal, effective May 14 - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc : * On November 14th,co received notice from affiliated oncology practices of

termination of commercial deal between parties effective may 14, 2014 * Group comprised 15.8% of the company’s revenue for the nine months ended

September 30, 2013 - SEC filing * Co understands that client intends to internalize many of tests that co has

been performing on client’s behalf * Says is in ongoing discussions with this client to determine if a new

agreement can be reached on mutually acceptable terms * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

