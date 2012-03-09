FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Neo Material Tech posts 153 pct jump in Q4 profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Neo Material Tech posts 153 pct jump in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.30 vs $0.13 a year earlier

* Q4 rev $203 mln vs $102 mln last year

March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian rare earth miner Neo Material Technologies Inc posted a 153 percent jump fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its performance materials segment.

The Toronto-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $38 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $15 million, or 13 cents per share.

Neo recorded operating income of $44 million, up from $18 million a year earlier, and said revenue jumped to $203 million, from $102 million.

Revenue from performance materials rose 86 percent to $113.1 million.

The company, which processes minor metals such as gallium, rhenium and indium, has agreed to be acquired by Molycorp Inc in a $1.31 billion cash and share deal that will give the Colorado-based rare earth miner access to Neo’s rare earth processing capabilities and patents.

Neo shares closed at C$7.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.