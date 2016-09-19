Sept 19 Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, appointed Andrew Thornton as an underwriter and solicitor, M&A tax insurance.

Thornton, who joins effective immediately, most recently worked as a tax partner at Dentons LLP. He will report to Dawn Bhoma, the head of Neon's tax liability insurance team.

Neon is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc . (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Savio D'Souza)