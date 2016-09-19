BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics announces publication of Phase 2 data for Gemcabene
* Gemcabene, when added to stable statin therapy, resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction in LDL-C
Sept 19 Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, appointed Andrew Thornton as an underwriter and solicitor, M&A tax insurance.
Thornton, who joins effective immediately, most recently worked as a tax partner at Dentons LLP. He will report to Dawn Bhoma, the head of Neon's tax liability insurance team.
Neon is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc .
* Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGT receives Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission. No indication that company is subject of any enforcement proceedings