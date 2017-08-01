MOVES-Neon names Charles Boorman as head of financial lines

Aug 1 (Reuters) - London-based life and health insurer Neon Underwriting Ltd appointed Charles Boorman as the head of financial lines.

Boorman, who has 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, previously worked at Probitas Syndicate 1492 as head of financial lines.

Neon Underwriting also named Ian West as the director of major client relations for casualty lines, responsible for key strategic relationships and the related underwriting. He will also become chairman of the recently acquired Neon Sapphire.