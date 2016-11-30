MOVES-Neon Underwriting names Geoff Riddell non-executive chairman

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, said Geoff Riddell would succeed John Mumford as non-executive chairman, effective February.

Riddell, who will join from Pool Re, has more than three decades of experience in the insurance markets. Mumford will step down from his post in early 2017.

Neon is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc . (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)