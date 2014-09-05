FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neopost makes $90 million private placement
September 5, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Neopost makes $90 million private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Said on Thursday it had carried out a new $90 million senior unsecured debt issue

* Fundraising took the form of a private placement in the United States with a single investor

* Bonds have maturity of between 6 and 8 years and a variable rate of 3-month Libor +1.75 pct

* The funds raised will be used for the early repayment of the $90 million Schuldschein private placement maturing in 2016

* Neopost was advised by Crédit Agricole CIB Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

