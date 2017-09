Sept 5 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Reported on Thursday total Q2 sales of 273.3 million euros versus 269.4 million euros in Q2 2013

* Confirmed 2014 outlook of organic sales growth of 1-3 pct and current operating margin before acquisition-related expense of 22.5-23.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: