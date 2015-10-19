FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA finds deficiencies in Neos Therapeutics' marketing application
October 19, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

FDA finds deficiencies in Neos Therapeutics' marketing application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company’s treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.

The agency has not provided any information regarding the nature of the deficiencies, the company said on Monday.

The notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review, the FDA informed the company.

The company’s shares fell 24.4 percent to $14.04 in after-market trading. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

