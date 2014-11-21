FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neovacs secures new equity line financing with Kepler Cheuvreux
#Healthcare
November 21, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Neovacs secures new equity line financing with Kepler Cheuvreux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Neovacs SA :

* Secures a new equity line financing with Kepler Cheuvreux

* Over next 12 months, Kepler Cheuvreux to subscribe such number of shares as to allow Neovacs to receive 7 million euros in equity, reflecting about 2.15 million new Neovacs shares or 9.9 percent of current share capital

* Acting as financial intermediary Kepler Cheuvreux does not aim to remain company shareholder

* Neovacs entitled to utilize two additional tranches of equity financing with Kepler Cheuvreux, totaling 6.5 million euros each

* Additional tranches of equity financing available as from Nov. 20, 2015 over fixed period of 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

