BRIEF-Neovacs announces phase IIB clinical trial results of TNF-Kinoid

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Neovacs SA :
* Neovacs announces phase IIb clinical trial results of TNF-Kinoid in rheumatoid arthritis and update on clinical programs
* Trial confirmed TNF-Kinoid good safety profile as well as antibody production
* Trial failed to meet efficacy endpoints
* Clinical studies of IFNalpha-Kinoid in lupus to be initiated mid 2015 in Europe, Latin-America and Asia, and early 2016 in U.S.
* Further evaluation of TNF-Kinoid in rheumatoid arthritis is ongoing