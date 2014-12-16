FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neovacs announces phase IIB clinical trial results of TNF-Kinoid
December 16, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Neovacs announces phase IIB clinical trial results of TNF-Kinoid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Neovacs SA :

* Neovacs announces phase IIb clinical trial results of TNF-Kinoid in rheumatoid arthritis and update on clinical programs

* Trial confirmed TNF-Kinoid good safety profile as well as antibody production

* Trial failed to meet efficacy endpoints

* Clinical studies of IFNalpha-Kinoid in lupus to be initiated mid 2015 in Europe, Latin-America and Asia, and early 2016 in U.S.

* Further evaluation of TNF-Kinoid in rheumatoid arthritis is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

