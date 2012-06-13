FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unitas to invest $162 mln in S.Korea apparel firm
June 13, 2012 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

Unitas to invest $162 mln in S.Korea apparel firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Asia private equity fund Unitas Capital said on Wednesday it will invest 190 billion Korean won ($162.4 million) to take a significant minority stake in South Korea outdoor apparel retailer and equipment maker NEPA Company Ltd.

NEPA’s CEO Hyung Seob Kim will retain a majority shareholding in the company, while Unitas will become its second largest shareholder through a subscription of new primary shares.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2012. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

