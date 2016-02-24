FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small plane with 21 on board missing in Nepal
February 24, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Small plane with 21 on board missing in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A small plane carrying 21 people including two foreigners has gone missing in west Nepal, an airport official said on Wednesday.

The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Tara Air, was carrying 18 passengers and a crew of three on a flight from Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, to Jomsom when it lost contact with the control tower.

“Two helicopters are on a search-and-rescue mission,” Pokhara airport official Yogendra Kunwar said. “There is no trace of the aircraft so far.” (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Michael Perry)

