WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has received a request for financial assistance from Nepal that could total up to $50 million this year and $124 million overall.

A spokesman said on Thursday that a mission will be going to Kathmandu later this month. The funds will help the country recover after a catastrophic earthquake hit April 25. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)