FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nepal landslide kills 15 people, death toll may rise - ministry
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 30, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nepal landslide kills 15 people, death toll may rise - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU, July 30 (Reuters) - A landslide triggered by torrential rain killed 15 people in western Nepal and the death toll could rise, the home ministry said on Thursday.

The landslide struck two villages near the resort town of Pokhara, 125 km (77 miles) west of Kathmandu. At least 22 houses were destroyed, the ministry said.

The government fears twin earthquakes that killed almost 9,000 people earlier this year may have heightened the risk of landslides during the annual monsoon season, which lasts from June until September. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.