Nepal landslide kills 15 people, death toll may rise - ministry

KATHMANDU, July 30 (Reuters) - A landslide triggered by torrential rain killed 15 people in western Nepal and the death toll could rise, the home ministry said on Thursday.

The landslide struck two villages near the resort town of Pokhara, 125 km (77 miles) west of Kathmandu. At least 22 houses were destroyed, the ministry said.

The government fears twin earthquakes that killed almost 9,000 people earlier this year may have heightened the risk of landslides during the annual monsoon season, which lasts from June until September. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Paul Tait)