Nepali TV host earns Guinness record for longest talk show

KATHMANDU, April 15 (Reuters) - A Nepali television host has earned the Guinness world record for the longest television talk show in a marathon discussion about the founder of Buddhism which lasted more than two days.

Rabi Lamichhane, a former TV journalist from Nepal turned manager of a fast food restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland returned to his homeland to talk on air non-stop for 62 hours and 12 minutes, a feat certified by the Guinness World Records as the longest marathon talk show.

“It was not difficult physically but sometimes I found it hard to concentrate,” Lamichhane told Reuters after emerging from the studios of a local TV station.

The 36-year-old host talked with politicians, artists, diplomats, businessmen, social workers and journalists about contemporary issues mainly in the Nepali language with English sub-titles on his “Lord Buddha was born in Nepal” show to beat the Guinness record of 52 hours set in 2011 by two people from Ukraine.

Guinness World Records allowed a break of five minutes every hour. It was not clear how many people watched the show.

Lamichhane said he did not sleep during the show, ate mainly fruits, drank up to 15 cups of coffee a day and lived on energy drinks.

Lamichhane began the show on Thursday, aiming to clear up what he said was a misunderstanding over the birthplace of Buddha. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma, editing by Paul Casciato)