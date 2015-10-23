Fresenius Medical Care buys dialysis specialist Nephromor -paper

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is buying Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350 million shekels ($90.23 million), German business paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing industry sources.

Through the acquisition, FMC, which is not yet active in Israel, would become one of the leading providers of dialysis services in the country, the newspaper said.

“I can confirm that FMC has signed an agreement to take over dialysis centres in Israel. This is still subject to approval by the cartel authorities in Israel,” a spokesman for the company told the newspaper, declining to say how much it would pay.

FMC was not available for immediate comment. ($1 = 3.8790 shekels) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)