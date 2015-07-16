FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek puts up shipper Neptune Orient Lines for sale -WSJ
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Temasek puts up shipper Neptune Orient Lines for sale -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings has put up its struggling $1.7 billion shipping company for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), 65 percent-owned by Temasek, announced in February the sale of its logistics business to Japanese freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc for $1.2 billion. (on.wsj.com/1DiHPa9)

NOL’s move to sell its logistics business had renewed market speculation of a sale of the entire company.

An NOL spokeswoman declined to comment, while Temasek Holdings was not immediately available after office hours. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Anshuman Daga in Singapore)

