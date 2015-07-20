Singapore's Neptune Orient shares jump after sources say Temasek plans sale

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore’s Neptune Orient Lines Ltd rose as much as 10 percent on Monday to a six-week high, after people familiar with the matter said last week Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has put the shipping company up for sale.

Temasek has hired a bank to seek buyers for the business, which made a net loss in five of the past six years, the people told Reuters.

Neptune Orient said in a statement late on Sunday it has not made any decision on a potential sale of the company, nor entered into any agreement regarding a sale. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)