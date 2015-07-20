FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Neptune Orient shares jump after sources say Temasek plans sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore’s Neptune Orient Lines Ltd rose as much as 10 percent on Monday to a six-week high, after people familiar with the matter said last week Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has put the shipping company up for sale.

Temasek has hired a bank to seek buyers for the business, which made a net loss in five of the past six years, the people told Reuters.

Neptune Orient said in a statement late on Sunday it has not made any decision on a potential sale of the company, nor entered into any agreement regarding a sale. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

