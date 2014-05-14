FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's NOL Q1 net loss narrows on quarter
May 14, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's NOL Q1 net loss narrows on quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Container shipper Neptune Orient Lines Ltd posted a net loss of $97.9 million for the quarter ended April 4, a narrower loss from the previous quarter.

NOL, in which Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings has a 67 percent stake, recorded a net profit of $75.5 million for the first quarter of 2013, which was a result of one-off gain on selling its corporate headquarter in Singapore.

The company posted a 4 percent drop in revenue to $2.3 billion.

“Oversupply of shipping capacity will continue to exert pressure on liner freight rates,” NOL said in a statement. “The group aims to improve its financial performance in 2014, through its continued focus on cost discipline and drive for operational efficiency.” (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)

