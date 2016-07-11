MOVES-Neptune Investment hires Stewart Cowley as fixed income consultant

July 11 (Reuters) - Neptune Investment Management Ltd, an independent fund management company registered in England and Wales, appointed Stewart Cowley as a fixed income consultant, effective September.

Cowley most recently worked at Old Mutual Global Investors, a London-based asset management firm, where he was head of fixed income and macro.

At Neptune Investment, Cowley will advise Chief Executive Robin Geffen and Chief Economist James Dowey on the fixed income portion of the Neptune Balanced fund. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)