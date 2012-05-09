Singapore's Neptune Orient Q1 net loss at $253.6 mln

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on Wednesday as low freight rates and soaring fuel costs continued to hit the world’s seventh-largest container shipping firm.

NOL, around two-thirds owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, posted a net loss of $253.6 million, widening from a loss of $9.7 million a year earlier.

It warned its financial performance will remain weak if conditions for rates and fuel costs do not improve.

Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping firm, said in April it expects to lose money again in 2012 despite recent freight rate increases.

Global shipping companies have been hit by weak global trade due to uncertainties in Europe and a fragile recovery of the U.S. economy. Some industry executives have said repeatedly that unwillingness of many shipowners to remove capacity from the market is not helping the situation.

NOL shares have risen by around 5 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the 10 percent rise in the Singapore benchmark index. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)