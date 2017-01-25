United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln

Jan 25 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.

United Rentals said the deal is expected to immediately add to its adjusted earnings per share and free-cash flow generation for 2017.

Separately, the company also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue, driven by higher demand for its rental equipment. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)