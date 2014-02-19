FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nespresso launches large-cup coffee machine for North America
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Nespresso launches large-cup coffee machine for North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nespresso is launching a new single-serve coffee brewer that makes larger American-sized portions, putting its Swiss parent Nestle in more direct competition with U.S. market leader Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Nestle, the world’s largest food company, said on Wednesday its new VertuoLine system will be sold in the United States and Canada. It will make larger cups of coffee as well as the smaller espressos, popular in Europe, for which the brand is already known.

The single-serve coffee segment is one of the fastest-growing areas of the packaged food industry. In the United States, the $5 billion market is dominated by Green Mountain’s Keurig system.

Green Mountain is planning new machines as well. This fall, it will launch Keurig 2.0, which uses both single-serve “K-Cups” and larger-sized “K-Carafe” packs that brew 28 ounces of coffee. It also plans to launch a cold-drink machine that will carry Coca-Cola brands.

Coca-Cola said earlier in February it will buy a 10 percent stake in Green Mountain for $1.3 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.