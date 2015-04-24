UPDATE 1-Neste Oil's first-quarter profit quadruples

(Adds analyst)

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its first-quarter comparable profit quadrupled from a year earlier, thanks to a robust market for conventional refining as well as favourable foreign exchange movements.

The company’s comparable earnings before interest and taxes rose to 215 million euros ($232 million) from 50 million euros a year ago, beating analysts’ average forecast of 182 million euros in Reuters poll.

State-controlled Neste said its reference margins in gasoline were particularly strong due to a weak crude oil market and good demand, as well as strikes and refinery outages in the United States.

Neste earlier this week raised its full-year profit forecast, saying its comparable operating profit would likely increase from 583 million euros in 2014, compared with its previous forecast for a fall.

“Several factors developed favourably for the company in the quarter, including the weakening of the euro as well as high refinery utilization rates in Finland,” said Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen, who has a “sell” rating on the stock.

“This is not the easiest company to cover. They have given seven profit warnings in two years, the visibility to the business is rather weak.”

Neste has two conventional refineries in Finland as well as renewable diesel refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam.