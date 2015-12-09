FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neste sees hit from refinery problem
#Energy
December 9, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Neste sees hit from refinery problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner Neste said on Wednesday a technical problem at its Porvoo refinery had lowered the unit’s utilization rate to about 70 percent, resulting in production losses worth several tens of millions of euros.

It said the malfunction, identified in one of the refinery’s cooling systems, would lower the run rate until mid-January.

Neste said a large part of the estimated loss would show in fourth-quarter results, but that the loss would not impact its full-year expectations.

Neste has forecast a rise in underlying operating profit for this year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
