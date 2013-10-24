UPDATE 1-Renewable fuels help Neste Oil beat expectations

* Q3 comparable operating profit EUR 217 mln vs 176 mln in poll

* Strong renewables profit drives improvement (Adds details on renewables unit)

HELSINKI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday due to strength in its renewable fuels business, which finally turned profitable earlier this year after years of heavy investment.

Neste’s third-quarter comparable operating profit rose to 217 million euros ($299 million) from 159 million euros a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 176 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said the improvement was mainly due to growth in its renewables unit which recorded a profit of 120 million euros, up from 33 million euros in the previous quarter.

Neste has focused on its biofuels business, which makes renewable diesel from sources such as palm oil and animal fats, as a way of differentiating itself from bigger competitors. In the past few years it has built three renewable fuels plants in Porvoo, Finland, Rotterdam and Singapore.

For years, the unit was a constant concern among investors anxious to see returns from the business. It turned profitable in the first quarter of this year for the first time since its launch in 2008.

In September, the company cited strength in renewables as it raised its full-year outlook for the entire group, forecasting comparable operating profit of more than 530 million euros compared to an earlier estimate of over 355 million euros. It confirmed this forecast on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jane Merriman and Sophie Walker)