UPDATE 1-Finland's Neste posts bigger-than-expected earnings drop for first quarter

(Adds CEO comment, detail)

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - State-controlled Finnish refiner Neste reported a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, due to volatile gasoline refining margins.

Neste, which has two conventional refineries in Finland and renewable diesel refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam, said its first-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 175 million euros ($198 million) from 215 million euros a year earlier.

It missed a Reuters poll forecast of 213 million euros.

The company did not put a figure on its profit outlook for this year but it said it expected low crude oil prices to continue to support product demand.

“Neste expects oil products’ reference margin to be supported by good gasoline margins, while diesel margins are expected to remain flat ... Renewable products’ reference margin is expected to remain at approximately the year 2015 average level,” Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said in a statement.

The utilisation rates of Neste’s plants were expected to be high, except for a scheduled turnaround at the Rotterdam refinery in April-May, he said. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)