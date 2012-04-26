RPT-Neste Q1 profit beats on stronger renewables

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-exepcted quarterly profit after an improvement in its renewable fuels unit.

January-March comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains and losses, jumped 77 percent from a year ago to 76 million euros ($100.20 million).

That beat an average analyst forecast of 70.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)