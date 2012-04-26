FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Neste Q1 profit beats on stronger renewables
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 26, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Neste Q1 profit beats on stronger renewables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-exepcted quarterly profit after an improvement in its renewable fuels unit.

January-March comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains and losses, jumped 77 percent from a year ago to 76 million euros ($100.20 million).

That beat an average analyst forecast of 70.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.