UPDATE 1-Renewable fuels losses shrink at Finland's Neste

* Q1 comparable operating pft 76 mln euros vs 71 mln forecast

* Warns renewable fuels Q2 loss will be deeper vs Q1 (Adds refinery maintenance)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger than expected rise in its first-quarter profit on Thursday after losses reduced at its renewable fuels unit, which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil and waste animal fat.

Comparable operating profits for the period excluding inventory and capital gains and losses, jumped 77 percent from a year earlier to 76 million euros ($100 million).

That beat the average market forecast of 70.6 million euros according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Neste’s shares were 1.9 percent higher at 9.03 euros by 1300 GMT. The stock has fallen around 33 percent in the past 12 months, while the Stoxx Europe 600 oil and gas index has fallen some 3 percent.

Operating profits at the renewable fuels unit, which is regarded as a key source of growth in the long term, fell to 2 million euros from a comparable loss of 36 million euros a year ago as its new renewable diesel plants in Singapore and Rotterdam have ramped up production and revenues have more than doubled year-on-year.

But Nordea analyst Pasi Vaisanen noted that Neste warned the unit’s performance could worsen in the second quarter due to weak margins, although it said sales volumes should increase.

“The numbers were positive, but the Q2 guidance of the renewable unit’s continuing loss was a negative signal,” he said.

Neste repeated it expected the group’s full-year comparable operating profit to improve significantly from 2011.

The company said it has completed scheduled decoking maintenance at its diesel line 4, or a hydrocracker, at its Porvoo refinery. Its other Naantali refinery has been undergoing major planned maintenance in the second quarter. ($1=0.7585 euros) (Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Greg Mahlich)