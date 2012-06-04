UPDATE 1-Neste Oil's diesel line 4 offline until July

* Diesel line 4 shut down due to production glitch

HELSINKI, June 4 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery had been shut down due to decoking of reactors and the shutdown is estimated to dent second-quarter results by around 30 million euros ($37 million).

The firm said it expected the line to be back on stream in the second half of July adding it was now also carrying out the maintenance scheduled for autumn.

“In the second quarter (of 2011) when we had a shutdown we said the impact was 20-30 million euros. This is slightly longer than a normal maintenance cleaning ... so maybe it will be on the top end of the range,” Neste Oil CFO Ilkka Salonen told Reuters.

Porvoo diesel line 4 is the money maker for Neste Oil, which has in recent years invested heavily in renewable fuels production that has been lossmaking so far.

Neste Oil said it would stick to its full-year guidance of 2012 comparable operating profit improving significantly versus 2011. It said the oil products unit’s full-year comparable operating profit is seen improving compared to 2011 if the refining margin remains at last year’s level.

Shares in Neste Oil were 2 percent down at 7.15 euros in the early trade. ($1 = 0.8089 euros)