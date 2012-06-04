Neste Oil's diesel line 4 offline until July

HELSINKI, June 4 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery had been shut down due to an unexpected production incident and will dent second-quarter results.

The firm said it expected the line to be back on stream in the second half of July.

Neste Oil said its oil products unit’s full-year comparable operating profit is seen improving compared to 2011 if the refining margin remains at last year’s level. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)