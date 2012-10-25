UPDATE 2-Neste's outlook for renewable unit disappoints market

* Renewable fuels unit still loss-making

* Q3 comparable operating profit 156 mln euros, vs 129 mln poll (Recasts with market view on renewable fuels unit, add shares)

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its renewable fuels business would roughly break even in the fourth quarter, disappointing investors who expected the unit to turn profitable after around five years of losing money.

The unit, which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil and waste animal fat, is considered as a potential source of growth in the long term but has never made a profit. It is also seen as one of the company’s major risks.

Neste on Thursday said the unit made a third-quarter comparable operating loss of 19 million euros ($24.6 million), excluding inventory and capital gains and losses.

That was an improvement from a year earlier and the second quarter, but analysts said the company’s cautious outlook for the current quarter meant the unit may not meet the market’s profit expectations for 2013.

Pareto analyst Teemu Vainio said markets expected the renewable fuels unit to post a comparable operating profit of around 30 million euros next year.

“Investors are wondering how high the prices and how low the raw materials costs have to be before it will be profitable and there will be some return on the capital invested,” he said.

Neste Oil’s overall third-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by high diesel and gasoline margins due to low inventories and refinery outages in Europe and North America.

Group comparable operating profit rose to 156 million euros in July-September from 68 million a year earlier, beating a mean estimate of 129 million in a Reuters poll.

Its biggest unit, oil products, generated a comparable operating profit of 154 million euros, up from 86 million a year ago.

Shares in Neste Oil fell 2 percent to 9.83 euros by 0950 GMT.

Vainio had a “hold” recommendation and a 10 euro target price on Neste Oil shares, saying they appeared fairly valued. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Jane Baird)