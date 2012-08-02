UPDATE 2-Neste Oil sess fresh loss at renewables, shares dive

* Q2 comparable operating profit 38 mln euros, market expected 50.6 mln

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil forecast another loss for its renewable fuels business in the current quarter, disappointing investors who expected the troubled unit to finally swing to a profit.

The weaker-than-expected result, which the company blamed on maintenance shutdowns at its Finnish refineries, briefly pushed Neste’s shares down over 10 percent.

“This was the biggest disappointment in the report,” Pareto Securities analyst Teemu Vainio said.

“For the third quarter I, and the market, expected it to swing to a core operating profit for the first time.”

The refiner’s three plants in Porvoo, Singapore and Rotterdam make renewable diesel from sources such as palm oil and waste animal fat.

The unit is regarded as a key source of growth in the long term but has so far remained in the red.

The group’s April-June comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains and losses, fell 19 percent to 38 million euros ($46.73 million), missing an average forecast of 50.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

It also reported an unexpected quarterly net loss of 113 million euros, against analysts’ expectations of a profit of around 23 million.

The company closed its money-making diesel line 4 in Porvoo for most of the quarter due to unplanned decoking, and warned in June the production breaks would hurt its results.

Chief Executive Matti Lievonen told a news conference that the diesel line 4 would likely be shut down again for maintenance in spring of 2013.

The renewable fuels unit’s comparable operating loss was 33 million. The loss would have been bigger if it had not received 10 million euros in compensation related to construction delays at a refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Neste Oil’s biggest unit, oil products, posted a slide in comparable operating profit to 49 million euros from 75 million a year ago. It said the unit should perform better in the latter part of the year.

Shares in Neste Oil were 7.7 percent lower at 7.96 euros by 1049 GMT after touching a low of 7.71 euros. Before Thursday’s sell-off, it was down 5.8 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Cowell)