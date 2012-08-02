Neste Oil Q2 operating profit falls due to shutdowns

HELSINKI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a surprise fall in second-quarter comparable profit, dented by shutdowns at its Finnish refineries.

April-June comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains and losses, fell 19 percent to 38 million euros ($46.73 million), missing an average forecast of 50.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Neste Oil reiterated it expects full-year comparable operating profit to improve significantly versus 2011. It also said its renewable fuels unit’s operating loss would be smaller in the third quarter than in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)