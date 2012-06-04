Neste Oil shutdown may dent Q2 by EUR 30 mln -CFO

HELSINKI, June 4 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil’s chief financial officer estimated on Monday that the shutdown of Porvoo diesel line 4 may dent second-quarter results by around 30 million euros ($37 million).

“In the second quarter (of 2011) when we had a shutdown we said the impact was 20-30 million euros. This is slightly longer than a normal maintenance cleaning ... so maybe it will be on the top end of the range,” Neste Oil CFO Ilkka Salonen told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)