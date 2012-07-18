FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Neste Oil says diesel line 4 back online
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 18, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Neste Oil says diesel line 4 back online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery is back online ahead of schedule after maintenance work that took most of the second quarter.

The firm said on June 4 the line was shut down due to decoking of reactors and that it would dent Neste Oil’s April-June results by around 30 million euros ($36.64 million).

Neste Oil said on Wednesday its oil products unit’s additional refining margin was “only slightly positive” in the second quarter as it was being decreased by Porvoo’s maintenance and a turnaround at the Naanatali refinery. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.