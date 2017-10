Dec 13 (Reuters) - Neste Oil Oyj : * Neste Oil signs agreement to sell its retail stations in Poland to Shell * Says the transaction is valued at approximately EUR 80 million, of which

around EUR 50 million will be recorded as a capital gain by Neste Oil * Says sale will also have a clear positive impact on Neste oil’s cash flow * Says transaction expected to be closed during the first half of 2013 * Says Neste Polska had net sales of approx. EUR 250 million in 2011