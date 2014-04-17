Nespresso changes sales practices to appease French watchdog

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Nestle’s Nespresso business has bowed to pressure from the French antitrust watchdog to scrap practices the regulator says prevent competitors from selling coffee capsules compatible with its expresso machines.

Nespresso has made specific commitments to lift technical, legal and commercial barriers to competitors in one of its key markets, the Autorite de la Concurrence said on Thursday.

The competition watchdog will assess Nespresso’s compliance over a one-month consultation period in which consumers and rivals are invited to provide feedback, it said, adding that it would consider further proceedings in July if actions taken by Nespresso prove unsatisfactory.

The watchdog has the power to impose fines of up to 10 percent of a company’s global revenue.

Nespresso said in a separate statement that it would train its staff to ensure they adhere to its new commitments and that it was confident these would satisfy the regulator’s concerns.

A quarter of Nespresso’s worldwide sales are generated in France, the watchdog noted, adding that the brand accounted for nearly three quarters of all capsule expresso machines sold in the country and 85 percent of compatible capsules sold.

“It appears that Nespresso may have abused its dominant position by tying the purchase of its capsules to that of its coffee machines, with no fair justification, de facto ousting rival capsule makers,” the regulator said in a statement.

The watchdog said it had been contacted by rival capsule makers DEMB and Ethical Coffee Company and had found evidence of practices preventing competitors from selling capsules to owners of Nespresso coffee machines.

It cited Nespresso’s repeated changes to the design of its machines, which in effect made them incompatible with rivals’ capsules, and the company’s recommendation in warranties and instruction manuals that only Nespresso capsules should be used in its machines.

Among the measures to address the concerns, the regulator said Nespresso will now disclose to rival capsule makers any technical changes it makes to its machines three months before they go on sale. (Reporting by Natalie Huet and Noelle Mennella; Additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich; Editing by David Goodman)