October 20, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

Nestle says UK investments long term, but weighing options on pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nestle will not adjust its investments in Britain because of Brexit before details of the country's exit from the European Union is clear, its CEO said on Thursday, though it is examining price rises to deal with a sharp fall in the currency.

"Let's first let the dust settle," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said, adding that investments in the country were for the long term.

Regarding the currency, Bulcke said Nestle's UK team was looking at all options to deal with the fall in the pound, including efficiency efforts that can absorb part of it, and price rises. (Reporting by John Revill; writing by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
