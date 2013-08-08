FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle financial chief says 2013 sales growth target "a stretch"
August 8, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

Nestle financial chief says 2013 sales growth target "a stretch"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nestle’s newly lowered guidance for underlying sales growth of around 5 percent will still be “a stretch”, Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello said on Thursday.

“We are guiding for around 5 percent organic growth but it’s not going to be easy, it is going to be a stretch,” Martello told analysts and journalists on a call following first-half earnings.

Nestle cut its expectations for underlying sales growth to 5 percent for the full year, from 5-6 percent previously, after first-half sales growth of 4.1 percent missed forecasts.

The 20 basis point improvement in the group’s operating margin in the first half is unlikely to be repeated in the second half, Martello said, revising earlier guidance.

“We did not expect raw material costs to be as good as they were in the first half,” she said.

Investor relations head Roddy Child-Villiers confirmed the group was expecting a low single-digit increase in input costs in the full year.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

