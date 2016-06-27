FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle appoints Fresenius' Ulf Mark Schneider as CEO
June 27, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Nestle appoints Fresenius' Ulf Mark Schneider as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Nestle SA poached Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Mark Schneider to replace long-standing CEO Paul Bulcke, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.

Bulcke will be nominated for the role of chairman at the company’s annual general meeting in April 2017, to replace Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Nestle said.

“I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to join Nestle,” Schneider, 50, said in a statement. “This is a truly iconic global company with a proud heritage and tremendous future prospects.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Joshua Franklin)

